Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,021 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 65,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $113.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

