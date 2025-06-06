Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

