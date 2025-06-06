MRA Advisory Group Sells 18,660 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 1.4% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,197 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $57.87 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.