SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.