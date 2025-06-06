SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after buying an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $237,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $462.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.74, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.23.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

