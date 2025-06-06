Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 6,307 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,196 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $57.87 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

