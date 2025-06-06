Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

