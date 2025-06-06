Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8%

COP stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

