JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $261.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day moving average of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.