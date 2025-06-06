Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $369.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

