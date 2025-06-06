Generali Investments Management Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 447.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,298 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 44,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 140,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

