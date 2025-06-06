Curat Global LLC Purchases Shares of 360 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,227 shares of company stock worth $12,570,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $558.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.08 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

