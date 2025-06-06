The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,193,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $368.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.93 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.99. The firm has a market cap of $367.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

