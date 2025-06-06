Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $295.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

