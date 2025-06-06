Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

