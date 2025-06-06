Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.