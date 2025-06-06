Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $11.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $291.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average of $286.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

