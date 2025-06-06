McNamara Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,211,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

