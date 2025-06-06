SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by AGH Wealth Advisors LLC

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

