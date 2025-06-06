Procyon Advisors LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,394,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

