Unique Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,819 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $53.89 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

