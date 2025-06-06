McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.