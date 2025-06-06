Northwest Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 9,170 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kenvue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Kenvue by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA raised its position in Kenvue by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Kenvue by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

