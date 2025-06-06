MRA Advisory Group Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

