Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.62). 296,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 212,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.59).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Up 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of £32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.18.

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 3.92 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Design Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Design Group plc will post 8.8596491 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juliette Stacey acquired 11,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.70 ($6,774.44). Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

