Enclave Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Enclave Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 187.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,913,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.63 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

