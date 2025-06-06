JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Herbst Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $55.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

