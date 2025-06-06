iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Holdings Raised by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $57.87 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

