General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $496,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 105.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after buying an additional 2,926,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Mills by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,508,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

