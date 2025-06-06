iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.35 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

