The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of SCHW opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,320. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

