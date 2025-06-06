Prospect Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $765.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

