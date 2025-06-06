Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 1,650,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,253,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

