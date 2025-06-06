iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,266 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

