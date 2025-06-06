980 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $230.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.