980 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB stock opened at $230.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
