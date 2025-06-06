Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.720 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.500-0.620 EPS.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $137.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.54.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Five Below by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.40.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

