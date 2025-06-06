Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

