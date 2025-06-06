NBC Securities Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 147,800.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 795,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 219,475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $152.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.