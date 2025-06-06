Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 5.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,728,000 after buying an additional 4,180,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after buying an additional 37,928,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,979,000 after purchasing an additional 473,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,194,000 after purchasing an additional 866,903 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1607 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

