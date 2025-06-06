Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 70,165 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $111.80 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.63.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

