West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCZ stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $71.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.