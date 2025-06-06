Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 5,947 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.