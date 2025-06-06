MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MELI opened at $2,581.74 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,276.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,057.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,588.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

