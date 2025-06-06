Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after purchasing an additional 429,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $66,368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,241,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $431.77 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.69 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.93 and its 200 day moving average is $456.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

