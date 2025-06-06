Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $237.25 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $148.55 and a twelve month high of $281.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

