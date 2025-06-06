Roger E. Theodoredis Sells 113,875 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $692,701,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $535,023,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

