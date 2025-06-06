Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $110.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $111.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.