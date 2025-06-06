Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $165.41 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.85.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.27.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

