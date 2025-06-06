Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $255.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4%

Broadcom stock opened at $259.93 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average is $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

