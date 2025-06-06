Avity Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

